Man arrested after South Shields supermarket is robbed at knife-point

Police have made an arrest after an armed robbery in South Shields.

The robbery happened at 9.40pm on Saturday, July 1, at Sainsbury's in Binchester Street.

A man, armed with a knife, went into the store and threatened staff.

He made off with a quantity of money.

No-one was injured during the robbery.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released under investigation.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1242 of 010717 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.