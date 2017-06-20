Man arrested as police seal off part of South Shields road after stabbing

A man has been arrested after a stabbing in a South Shields street.

Part of Boldon Lane was sealed off this morning after the incident, which led to a 41-year-old man being taken to hospital with a stab wound.

Police were called out shortly before 5am.

His condition is described as stable, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

Police were called out to Boldon Lane at 4.59am and the casualty was first taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, before being transferred to the city's Freeman Hospital.

Northumbria Police say inquiries are continuing into the incident, and to establish where the assault took place.

Part of Boldon Lane remains taped off, with what appears to be a green bag lying on the road.

Detective Inspector Sean McGuigan said: "We have additional patrols being carried out in the area to reassure the public and answer any concerns they may have.

"We are treating this as an isolated incident."

Police are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with information is asked to contact officers.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 136 of 20/06/17, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.