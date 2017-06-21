Man bailed after being arrested over stabbing in South Shields street

A man arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man has been released on bail.

A 46-year-old was arrested after a man was taken to hospital with a stab wound when he was found in Boldon Lane just before 5am on Tuesday.

He has now been released on bail.

The condition of the victim, 41, is described as stable, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Northumbria Police say inquiries are continuing into the incident, and to establish where the assault took place.

Boldon Lane was taped off for much of yesterday as officers carried out their investigation.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "The condition of male in hospital with single stab wound is described as stable.

"Another male, aged 46, has been released under investigation and is helping police with their enquiries.

"No other people are being sought in relation to the incident.

"The investigation is ongoing."