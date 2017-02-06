Man banned for 28 months after admitting drink driving

A drink driver lost his licence after being stopped by police for driving with no lights.

Barry Dixon, 52, of The Cornfields, Hebburn, admitted driving with excess alcohol on December 8 when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Paul Anderson, prosecuting, said: “It was about 4.35pm when a police patrol saw a BMW being driven without lights in Hedgley Road, Hebburn.

“The car turned towards the car park of The Clock public house and stopped when indicated to do so.

“The driver was clearly drunk, He was frank with police telling them he had had a drink earlier in the day.”

Mr Anderson told the court Dixon was found to be nearly three times over the legal limit.

Joanne Gaetens, defending, said: “This offence has already taken a heavy toll on Mr Dixon.

“He has lost his job with Parcel Force, and his wife is now living elsewhere because she cannot forgive him.

“Mr Dixon does have the offer of a job in Windermere in the Lake District in the pub trade, but he is also keen to save his marriage.

“He pleaded guilty, and is clearly very remorseful for his actions.

Dixon was disqualified from driving for 28 months, and ordered to pay £170 costs.

He was also made the subject of a 12 month commnityh order, including 80 hours of unpaid work.

The bench offered Dixon the option of reducing the ban by four months if he takes a drink driving rehabilitation course