Man caught drink-driving on the way to get medication

A man who drove while over the limit on the way to get medicine has been banned.

Dean Aitken, 29, wanted something to treat a mouth abscess, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Paul Anderson, prosecuting, said Aitken was stopped in Campbell Park Road, Hebburn just after midnight and was “frank enough to tell the police he had been drinking.”

He said: “When tested, he blew 48 in breath against the legal limit of 35.”

Aitken, of Eastbourne Parade, Hebburn, admitted driving with excess alcohol, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, all on November 5.

David Forrester, defending, said: “Mr Aitken had a significant abscess in his mouth and was driving to the home of friend to get some medication. He admitted to police it was a stupid thing to do.”

Aitken was banned from driving for 14 months, ordered to pay £225 in fines and costs, and endorsed with six penalty points.