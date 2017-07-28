Man crashed getaway car after South Shields shop theft

A shop thief crashed his car as he tried to get away with a haul of meat from a South Tyneside store.

Magistrates heard the bag containing the meat split as David Morl wrestled with supermarket staff from the driver’s seat of his car and that he crashed into another parked car in the car park of the Lidl store in Laygate, South Shields, before escaping on foot.

Morl, 43, of Warwick Road, Hebburn, admitted theft on September 24, last year when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Gelda Beck, prosecuting, said: “The manager of the Lidl store in Laygate became aware of a theft taking place at about 2.40pm..

“The defendant left with a large quantity of meat in a carrier bag and got into his vehicle, where he was challenged by staff.

“In the ensuing struggle the bag carrying the meat split, allowing its contents to spill onto the ground. Both front doors of the defendant’s vehicle were open, and he was in the driver’s seat. He moved away, but collided with another car in the car park.

“He then made good his escape on foot.”

The court heard Morl was arrested after police recognised him from CCTV footage and that he has previous convictions for theft and robbery.

Val Bell, defending, said: “This is now a fairly old offence. Mr Morl has since been dealt with for other thefts in February and May of this year.

“Mr Morl was mentally unwell at the time of this offence. He is on anti-psychotic medication, and his condition has stabilised.”

Morl was ordered to pay £24 compensation to Lidl, and £85 court costs.