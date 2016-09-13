Man dies after falling from North East bridge

A man has died after falling from the High Level Bridge in Gateshead.
Police received a call of a man falling from the bridge at 6:29pm this evening.
Officers and paramedics attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A section of road next to the Riverbeat restaurant was closed to allow emergency services to respond.
Enquiries are ongoing into the man's death and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 912 13/09/16.
Police say they are not in a position to identify the man until his next of kin have been infomed.