Man due in court after South Shields street attack puts three police officers in hospital

A man has been charged in connection with a street attack that left two police officers with broken noses and a third with injuries to the face

The three were injured after being called to Station Road shortly after 11am yesterday.

Superintendent Paul Milner said: "Police deal with challenging and often dangerous situations on a daily basis.

"While thankfully an assault of this level is rare, assaults on police officers and other public services can never be justified.

"This was a serious incident and one that was distressing for a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time.

"Our thanks goes out to members of the public who assisted our officers with first aid. We would also like to apologise to the witnesses for what they saw and reassure them that this was an isolated incident.

"Police work is all about making communities safer and protecting the public and when our officers are assaulted in this way, it shows complete disregard for our core purpose.

"We will now look to the court to deal with effectively with the alleged offender."

All three officers have now been discharged from South Tyneside District General Hospital and are being supported by the force.

Rory Kirkup, 35, of Dale Street, has been charged with multiple counts of assault and will appear in South Tyneside Magistrates on Monday, June 26.