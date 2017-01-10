Man faces nine charges after siege at Jarrow bookmakers

A man has appeared in court after being charged following a siege at a bookmakers in Jarrow.

Alistair Gallow, 39, of Percy Street, Jarrow, has been charged with nine offences, including false imprisonment and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

The incident took place at the Coral bookmakers, in Grange Road, on Sunday evening.

Gallow appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside this morning, and spoke only to confirm his name and address.

He is charged with four counts of false imprisonment towards two members of staff and two members of the public.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

There is also one charge of possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster. Gallow is also charged with three counts possession of a bladed article, namely a knife.

He entered no pleas in court this morning, and no application for bail was made.

He has been remanded in custody and is now due to appear on February 7 at Newcastle Crown Court.