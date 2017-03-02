Man falls from Marsden cliffs just hours after body was recovered

A man has fallen from cliffs at Marsden this afternoon, just hours after a body was recovered from the scene.

Emergency services including Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade have been called to the area.

The scene at Marsden this afternoon

A coastguard spokesman confirmed a call had been received about a male falling from the cliffs at 4.10pm.

A Northumbria Police statement said: "Police are currently supporting paramedics during an ongoing incident in South Tyneside.



"At around 3.50pm this afternoon police received a report of concern for the welfare of a man on the beach at Marsden Grotto in South Shields.



"Emergency service attended and he is currently being treated by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries. It is expected he will be transported to hospital by air ambulance later this evening.



"Police remain on the scene to support paramedics and a cordon will be in place as the incident is ongoing."

It is the third time crews have been called to the clifftops in the last 24 hours.

A person was reported to be on the wrong side of the safety barrier at 5pm last night.

The Coastguard helicopter at the scene

A rope line was set up which allowed a police negotiator to reach the man, who was eventually persuaded to return to safety and escorted away by police.

The Volunteer Life Brigade and Rescue Team were called to the clifftops again at 6am today after reports a man was missing.

They were informed by police that a person had been seen on a ledge halfway down the cliff and were able to gain access to the casualty but paramedics confirmed he was deceased.

The fire service lowered rope rescue equipment and the man's body was brought back up the cliff.

A rescuer makes his way back up from the beach

Tom Fennelly, of the Volunteer Life Brigade, said: "We were called to an incident on the cliffs south of Marsden Grotto last night at 5pm.

"We were there for two-and-a-half hours until eventually the individual walked away from the cliff edge and was taken away by the police.

"This morning, we were called at five to six to look for someone who had gone off the cliff.

"The casualty was eventually spotted by the police helicopter and a rope rescue crew was able to reach the casualty. Sadly, the casualty was deceased.

Ambulances in attendance

"In all three incidents, including the one that is going on at the moment, we have worked in close conjunction with the police, fire and ambulance service and coastguard."