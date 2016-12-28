Man found with serious head injuries in South Shields street

A man is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after being found in a street with serious head injuries.

At around 8pm on Monday, police received a report that a man had been found with serious head injuries in the rear lane of Leighton Street, junction with Eccleston Road, in South Shields.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital by paramedics where he is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing but it is not yet known how he sustained his injuries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with any information that may help the police investigation, or anyone who may have seen the man in question, to get in touch.

He is described as white, in his 30s, 6’1” tall, medium build, brown hair wearing a beige/brown quilted waist length jacket, light coloured woollen jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms with white and red bands on and light coloured Adidas trainers with red stripes.

He was carrying an Asda carrier bag.

Anyone who was in this area at the time is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting log 699 26/12/16.