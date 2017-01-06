Man grabbed knife after arguing with mother

A man sparked a police stand-off when grabbed a knife and threatened to harm himself after arguing with his mother.

Martin Cole, 23, of Gosforth Avenue, Whiteleas, South Shields, was persuaded to put the knife down by a trained negotiator.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court heard his actions on November 13 were ‘part criminal, part mental health episode’.

He said: “It was about 1.30am, and officers were told Mr Cole had been arguing with his mother and left the house carrying a knife.

“He was traced to Galsworthy Road where he was found in the street holding a knife to his throat and threatening to harm himself.

“A trained hostage negotiator was called to the scene. After about 25 minutes he persuaded Mr Cole to put the knife down.”

Cole admitted possessing a bladed article.

David Forrester, defending, said: “Mr Cole suffers from ADHD and argued with his mother after drinking too much. She tells me things are much better now.

“This incident was part criminal offending, part mental health episode. There is no suggestionhe was a threat to any other person.”

The magistrates sentenced Cole to a community order of 12 months, including 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

He was also ordered to pay fines and costs of £171.

The knife was confiscated and will be destroyed.