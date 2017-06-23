Man identified after CCTV of racist Metro indecent exposure

Police saw they have identified a man after footage was released of an incident in which Metro passengers were racially abused and subjected to an indecent exposure.

A CCTV image was released after an incident on a packed train, between Fellgate and Brockley Whins in South Tyneside, shortly before 12.10pm on Tuesday, May 16.

A man was said to have used foul and racially abusive language towards a number of passengers, including families with young children.

He was asked to leave the train by a member of the public. When he left the train at Brockley Whins, he exposed himself.

British Transport Police say they have now identified the man in the image and have thanked the public for their co-operation.

