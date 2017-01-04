Man jailed after failed drunken caravan raid

A drunken man with more than 260 previous convictions was jailed after trying to break into a caravan in South Tyneside.

Anthony O’Donnell was released from prison on December 19 but offended again within days, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Paul Anderson, prosecuting, said: “The caravan was parked in a driveway in Bamford Walk, in South Shields, in the early hours of December 28 last year and a neighbour saw what turned out to be O’Donnell breaking into it.

“He was arrested after the neighbour raised the alarm. Police describe O’Donnell as being very drunk.

“I understand it is likely he will be recalled to prison until March to serve the licence portion of a previous sentence.”

O’Donnell, 36, of Park View, Whitley Bay, admitted burglary.

Jonathan Stirland, defending, said: “Mr O’Donnell’s problem is drink. He is doing his best to rehabilitate himself.”

District Judge Sarah-Jane Griffiths jailed O’Donnell for 10 weeks.

The judge told him: “Your record is a truly appalling one, 265 offences, of which 93 are theft or dishonesty of some sort.

“You have to make a genuine effort to stop offending. It seems to me that at the moment you are not making that effort.”