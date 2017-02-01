Man jailed for attacking ex-girlfriend in home rampage

A man has been jailed for attacking his ex-girlfriend after he smashed his way into her home through the living room window.

Ian Hardie, 29, punched his victim in the face after bursting into her home, pinning her down and spitting at her as she struggled to get upstairs to tend to her screaming son, who had been woken by the noise.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when the woman managed to break free, Hardie - who had also been hurling abusive names at her - jumped back out of the broken window and left.

Hardie, of Summerhill, Jarrow, who was on a suspended sentence for a previous attack on the same woman, pleaded guilty to affray and has been jailed for 18 months.

Judge Paul Sloan QC told him: "This was a serious offence committed in the hours of darkness, where you forced your way in to the injured party's property and then assaulted her in her own home.

"Moreover, her young son was in the house at the time and was distressed. This involves an abuse of power and of trust."

Emma Dowling, prosecuting, told the court the victim had been awake and chatting to a friend in the early hours when Hardie came to her door, shouting "I'm going to kill you".

Miss Dowling said when Hardie could not get into the house through the door, he turned his attention to the window.

She added: "He got in through the living room window, which he smashed with a log from the garden. It was completely smashed.

"She states that the noise he made shouting woke her son, who she could hear screaming upstairs.

"Hardie then came towards her, punched her in the face and knocked her off her feet onto the sofa.

"She tried to run upstairs to get to her son but he pinned her down and was spitting at her. She did then get free.

"He jumped through the same window he came in through, and ran off."

The court hear the victim had swelling to her jaw and eye and a bruised arm as a result of the attack.

A staircase and a door at the house were damaged, as well as the window.

At the time of the offence Hardie, who has a long criminal record, was on a suspended prison sentence for common assault and criminal damage in relation to the same victim.

Michelle Stonley, defending, said Hardie has had time to reflect on his behaviour while being held in custody on remand and recognises his need to change.

Miss Stonley said Hardie has a poor record of compliance with non-custodial orders but added: "He would like to have a second chance.

"He would like an opportunity to show the court he can comply."