Man not guilty of South Shields nightclub attack

A man who was accused of slashing another man’s face in a packed South Tyneside nightclub has been cleared by a court.

Shaun Mason walked free from Newcastle Crown Court after the prosecution offered no evidence in the case.

Mr Mason, 26, of no fixed address, had denied being involved in the incident, at Viva nightclub, on Mile End Road, South Shields.

The incident happened on December 18 last year.

Mr Mason denied charges of wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

He had been held in custody since the incident.

The two day trial at Newcastle Crown Court ended when the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence in the case.

Newcastle Crown Court confirmed that the prosecution offered no evidence in the case.