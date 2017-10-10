Man’s 3D models of South Shields in the 60s

A retired designer is creating 3D models of South Shields as it was in the 1960s using a unique facility in the town.

Kevin Flett, 64, has taken advantage of cutting-edge equipment at the FabLab at The Word at the Market Place, to carry out his project to recreate parts of the town which have changed or are no longer there.

Mike Hamilton, strategic ICT manager with designer Kevin Flett and his 3D models of South Shields.

The facility offers laser, vinyl and 3D printer technology for people of all ages to use and is one of just 10 nationwide.

Mr Flett, who designs the CGI models using old photographs from the 1960s, first visited FabLab - which is supported by BT - on the day it opened almost a year ago, and now uses the printer and laser cutting facilities to create scale models of his designs.

The centre and equipment is free to use and customers can purchase materials, such as acrylic and Perspex on site.

He said: “FabLab is essential to me.

“It really is a very valuable resource which has made it possible for me to bring my designs to life.

“It’s a fantastic service and I’d urge anyone and everyone to try it for themselves to see just how great it is.”

FabLab is running two sessions to given people the chance to see its facilities in action, have a go and ask questions.

The first is a drop-in on Saturday, October 21, between 10am and 2pm and this will be followed on Saturday, December 2, with FabLab in Christmas Action, from 10am to 4pm.

For information about events at The Word, go to www.theworduk.org or call: 0191 427 1818.