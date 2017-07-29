Man smashed cars after arguments with his mother and girlfriend

A man who lost his temper after arguments with his mother and girlfriend has been ordered to pay more than £500 in fines and costs.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard Mitchell Harwood, 26, smashed the door mirrors on two cars during the late-night incident in Horsley Vale, South Shields.

Glenda Beck, prosecuting, told the court the incident started as Harwood’s girlfriend was sitting in her vehicle.

She said: “Harwood was being aggressive and abusive. His mother arrived on the scene, telling him he had best go away.

“Harwood did go a short distance, but returned saying he wanted to speak to his girlfriend again.

“He walked away a second time and, as he did so, he kicked out at two parked cars, causing damage to both their wing mirrors.”

She said Harwood made as if to kick a third vehicle, but missed.

The court heard one of the mirrors will cost £300 to replace.

Ms Beck added: “The owner of that car says he is annoyed his property has been damaged over something that was nothing to do with him.

“He says he is currently not working, and will struggle to to afford to pay for the damage.”

Harwood, of Warkworth Avenue, South Shields, admitted two offences of criminal damage, both of which happened during the incident on July 6.

Representing himself, Harwood said he had nothing to say about the offences or his personal circumstances.

The bench ordered him to pay £550 in fines, costs, and compensation, at £5 a week.