Man splashed police with toilet water after arrest

An angry prisoner who threw toilet bowl water at police officers after being arrested has been fined nearly £300.

Mitchell Sayers, 28, was annoyed at being arrested in Blackpool over outstanding warrants, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Paul Anderson, prosecuting, said: “This is a fairly straightforward case. Sayers was arrested while in Lancashire on warrants for other matters. While in police custody he seems to have become annoyed about that.

“He got some water, presumably from the cell’s toilet bowl, and threw it through the cell hatch over two police officers outside.”

Sayers, of Parkfield, Jarrow, admitted two charges of assaulting a police officer, both on August 14.

The court heard he has 19 previous convictions for 28 offences, and has £235 court fines outstanding.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said: “The facts of the case are what they are. Since this happended, Mr Sayers has been made the subject of a suspended sentence.

“This is an older offence, so he is not in breach of that order.”

Mr Forrester told the bench Sayers has been doing well on the community element of the suspended sentence, and has the offer of a job.

Sayers was ordered to pay fines and costs of £275.

The money will be consolidated with his existing fines balance, and deducted weekly from benefits.