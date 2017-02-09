Man still in custody after Whiteleas siege

Police are continuing to question a man arrested after a four-and-a-half hour stand-off in a South Tyneside street.

Armed officers from Northumbria Police were called to Moreland Road, Whiteleas, shortly before midday yesterday after they received a report of concern for a man at a property making threats and stating he had a firearm.

A cordon was set up to allow police to deal with the incident and ensure the safety of local residents.

No-one was injured during the incident and a 49-year-old man was arrested.

A police spokeswoman confirmed today he remains in custody.

During an initial search of the property police have recovered what they believe to be a loaded crossbow. Further searches of the address are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Dave Gould said: "First and foremost I would like to thank local residents for their understanding while we dealt with this incident. I know there was some disruption and some residents were asked to leave their homes. Their cooperation meant we were able to get on and bring this incident to a safe conclusion and we are grateful for that.

"A man is now in police custody and will be assisting in our enquiries as we establish the circumstances of this incident. I would like to reiterate we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously and will do all we can to protect our communities from harm."athered in the street as the police activity continued.