Man threw bricks at car and house after row over washing machine

A man threw bricks through car and house windows to teach his new girlfriend’s former partner a lesson.

Scott Harrison fell out with the man when he removed a washing machine, South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court heard.

“The washing machine was in the house they shared as a couple,” said Paul Anderson, prosecuting. “When they split, the male partner wanted to keep the washing machine, so he removed it and replaced it with a secondhand one.

“This appeared to anger Scott Harrison, the woman’s new partner. He took matters into his own hands, and smashed a car window and front window belonging to the owner of the washing machine.

“When questioned by police, Harrison said he had known the man for 20 years, and had wanted to teach him a lesson not to treat women in the way he did.”

The court heard Harrison smashed another car window in a separate argument with another woman.

Harrison, 31, of Buchanan Street, Hebburn, admitted criminal damage on October 4, last year, and criminal damage on February 10, this year. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence.

Val Bell, defending, said: “Mr Harrison is keen to put these matters behind him, and get back to work.”

The bench sentenced Harrison to a community order of 18 months, including 15 days of rehabilitation activity. Harrison was ordered to pay £939 in fines, costs, and compensation.