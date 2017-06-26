Man to appear in crown court charged with attacking police

A man accused of attacking three police officers in South Shields will appear at Newcastle Crown Court next month.

Rory Kirkup, 35, of Dale Street, South Shields is alleged to have left two officers with broken noses and a third with injuries to his face.

The attack happened on Thursday on Station Road, South Shields at about 11.10am.

Kirkup appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Friday charged with multiple counts of assault.

His case was transferred to Newcastle Crown Court where it will be heard on July 21.