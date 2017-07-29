Man who threw knives at police in South Shields ‘meant no harm’ to officers

A depressed man who threw a knives at police only intended to harm only himself, a court heard.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told officers were called to the home of Reece Male’s ex-partner after reports he was acting strangely.

Glenda Beck, prosecuting, told the court: “It was about 5am and Male was armed with a knife, and was threatening to harm himself.

“He appeared at a first floor window. Police told him to throw the knife to the ground, which he did.

“He then punched the window, smashing it, before retreating back inside the property.”

The court heard police next spoke to Male through the front door of the house.

Ms Beck said: “He then opened the door. He was carrying two knives, and the officers described his demeanour as erratic.

“Male threw both knives, one of which narrowly missed one of the officers.”

Male, 28, of North Main Court, South Shields, admitted threatening behaviour on June 26.

Val Bell, defending, said: “Mr Male is lightly convicted.

“This incident was caused by the ending of a long-term relationship, and at about the same time Mr Male’s business failed.

“Mr Male was only ever going to harm himself, although he understands his actions would have caused anxiety to the police officers.

“He remains on good terms with his ex-partner, and has since sought professional help with his difficulties.”

Male was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, including 10 days of rehabilitation activity, and he was ordered to pay fines and costs of £230.