Man whose death led to murder charge is named

Police have charged a man with murder after a man died in the street outside a North East bar.

At 4.07am yesterday, police received a report from the ambulance service that a man had been found with head injuries outside the Studio Sport Bar on Priestpopple in Hexham, Northumberland.

Studio Sports Bar in Hexham. Pic: Google Maps.

The unconscious victim was treated by paramedics, but sadly died at the scene as result of his injuries.

He was today named as Michael Thompson, 32, from Hexham.



Following the incident, officers arrested a 25-year-old man.

Archie Henderson, 25, of Redesmouth Court, Bellingham, Northumberland, has been charged with murder, and will appear before Northumberland Magistrates tomorrow.

Extra officers will remain on patrol in Hexham to conduct inquiries and reassure any concerned members of the public.



Police continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any useful information, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 194 of 28/01/17.