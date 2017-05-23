Manchester Arena suicide bomber is confirmed as 22-year-old Salman Abedi

The Manchester suicide bomber has been named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi by Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

Armed officers raided his Manchester address, ordering residents indoors as they carried out a controlled explosion.

Elsmore Road, in the Fallowfield area of the city, where Abedi was registered as living, became the centre of the investigation into Monday's outrage as detectives hunted those thought

to be behind the blast.

A couple living opposite the house on Elsmore Road said was they were sure no-one was arrested and that police found the house empty.

Alan and Frances Kinsey filmed the dramatic police raid on the semi-detached property in their quiet street

The footage shows a line of more than 20 officers, all armed, approaching the house.

All the officers were wearing grey, specialist firearms uniforms with helmets and goggles.

Vehicle transporter Mr Kinsey, 52, said the officers put a black strip down the door, retreated and then 60 to 90 seconds later there was a loud explosion.

He said: "Armed police came down. There must have been 30 and 40 of them.

"Some were dressed in khaki and some of them were in police uniforms. All armed. A couple of them had riot shields."

Mr Kinsey said dogs were taken into the house with the armed officers but he was adamant no-one was brought out.

He said: "They didn't find anybody in the house at the time.

"We kept watching and they didn't bring anybody out."

Asked about other reports of an arrest in the street, he said: "That must have been somewhere else because there wasn't anybody brought out."

Greater Manchester Police said a controlled explosion was carried out at the address at around lunchtime on Tuesday.

It came as a 23-year-old man was also arrested by plain-clothed police officers in Wilbraham Road, Chorlton, Manchester, over the deadly bombing.

As armed officers carried out the Elsmore Road swoop, equipped with guns and body armour, those who live there described the scene.

Simon Turner, 46, who has lived in the neighbourhood all of his life, said he was standing in the street at around 12pm when police descended.

He said: "It was so quick, these cars just pulled up and all these police with guns, dogs, jumped out of the car and said to us 'get in the house now'."

Mr Turner said the police surrounded the property in question, that officers "did something" and said "the next thing the door blew off the house".

"It was like something from a movie scene, it was unbelievable really," he added, while also saying there was "loads of noise" when police stormed the property.

Mr Turner said "two young lads" live at the house in question, but that he knows very little about them, and said nothing like the incident has ever happened before.