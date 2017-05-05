Mariners get hands on trophy as Wembley looms

South Shields players paraded the club’s brand new home kit for the first time ahead of its big Wembley unveil.

A number of the club’s playing staff, including eight-season veteran Barrie Smith and skipper Julio Arca, as well as the joint management team of Lee Picton and Graham Fenton were at a sunny Mariners Park yesterday as the Football Association media bandwagon came to town.

Arca posing with the FA Vase

The visit was ahead of the club’s debut in the FA Vase final on Sunday, May 21.

As well as allowing fans a first proper look at the players in their kit, team members also also got the opportunity to get their hands on the Vase trophy - hopefully not for the last time.

The Mariners, who have already been crowned Northern League Division One champions, as well winning the Durham Challenge Cup on Wednesday night, take on Cleethorpes Town in the Vase showpiece later this month.

Shields will continue to wear this season’s strip in the Camerons Brewery Brooks Mileson League Cup final v North Shields over in Whitley Bay this weekend.

Joint managers Graham Fenton, left, and Lee Picton

The new kit will get it’s full airing at the national stadium in two weeks, where more than 10,000 fans will head south in hope of the Mariners winning the trophy for their first time in their history, as well as securing a remarkable silverware quadruple.

Shirts are available on pre-order direct from the club on 0191 454 7800 or by contacting info@southshieldsfc.co.uk. They are priced at £35 for adults and £30 for kids.

The club officials are ready for Wembley

Fans meet the managers

The managers and players with the trophy