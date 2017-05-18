Martyn backing hometown club

Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn has thrown his support behind his hometown club South Shields FC ahead of the biggest game in their history.

The Mariners travel to Wembley to take on Cleethorpes Town in the final of the FA Vase on Sunday.

South Shields-born Waghorn has regularly sent messages of support to the team during the season, and has sent the team a video message ahead of Sunday’s final.

In the message, Waghorn said “Good luck for Sunday.

“I’m really gutted that I can’t be there, but hopefully you get the win and bring the trophy back to Shields

“All the best.”

Waghorn started his career at Sunderland, and made his debut aged 17 against Manchester United.