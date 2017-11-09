Massive new project to create picture of post-war life in South Tyneside

A new project in South Tyneside is set to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

A picture of post-war life will be built with the South and North Tyneside World War One Community Heritage Project, which will see the communities of South Tyneside and North Tyneside come together.

The development of this exciting new project will help us to understand the challenges faced by ordinary people in everyday life Coun Ed Malcolm

Schoolchildren, community groups and residents will work with library staff and history groups to research and celebrate the experiences of ordinary families.

That research will be used to produce displays, reports, films, poetry and artwork, as well as post-war exhibitions, with support from venues including South Shields Museum and Art Gallery.

A new website will be created to host and preserve the findings as part of centenary celebrations in November 2018. The Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) has awarded £40,600 to the project.

Coun Ed Malcolm, chairman of South Tyneside’s Armed Forces Forum, said: “What happened during that four-year period is very well documented.

“But what is less well known is the post-war period and life in the home communities, despite these being times of significant transition and adjustment.

“The ‘war to end all wars’ not only devastated a nation economically, it left society with widowed women, fatherless children and countless soldiers returning home physically and psychologically wounded.

“The development of this exciting new project will help us to understand the challenges faced by ordinary people in everyday life, from dealing with death and disability to changing industries, unemployment and the roles of women.”