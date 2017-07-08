Mayor joins community in marking 50th anniversary of Hebburn centre

The people of Hebburn came together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their local centre.

Hartleyburn Community Association has been running from its present building in Crawley Square since 1967 but a community building has existed since 1954 when the surrounding housing estate was built.

Since opening, the centre has had a dedicated Management Committee supported by volunteers, who have played a vital role in ensuring local people get access to educational, cultural and recreational activities over the years.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion and Mrs Mary French, joined the committee, volunteers and local service users to mark the occasion with music, refreshments and a chance to reminisce about times gone by.

Celebrations were held at The Kelly with more than 100 people attending over two events. Individual group celebrations also took place at the centre.

The Mayor said: “It was a real pleasure to be part of such a significant milestone for Hartleyburn Community Association. It is a centre run by volunteers for the benefit of the wider community, offering a range of activities and projects for all age groups to develop their interests, skills and enjoy social interaction.

“The Management Committee has refurbished the centre over recent years to ensure local people continue to enjoy a warm and welcoming venue for many more years to come. I would like to congratulate all those involved with the centre on the achievements over the past 50 years and wish them every success for the future.”

For more information about the activities and events taking place at Hartleyburn Community Centre call (0191) 428 0555 or 07881 510 693.