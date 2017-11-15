Mayor joins South Shields Mission to Seafarers celebrations

The Mayor of South Tyneside was guest of honour at a celebration event marking a milestone year for the borough’s Mission to Seafarers.

Since it was formed 160 years ago, the Mission to Seafarers - which is based at Mill Dam in South Shields - has helped to support thousands of mariners visiting the River Tyne.

The organisation provides both practical support and solace and guidance to the seafaring community.

To help mark the special anniversary, the mission received an official visit from the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Councillor Olive Punchion and Mrs Mary French.

The Mayor said: “It was a privilege to join the Mission to Seafarers on this very special occasion.

“Since its beginnings in the borough 160 years ago, the Mission has offered a warm welcome and provided much needed practical, emotional and spiritual support to countless mariners of all nationalities and beliefs at a time where they are a long way from their loved ones.

“To be celebrating such a milestone year is a tremendous achievement.

“Long may they continue to provide a lifeline for seafarers in their times of need.”

Chairman of the Mission to Seafarers, Coun Peter Boyack said: “It was wonderful to welcome the Mayor to our Mission as we celebrate our 160th year.

“The visit offered us an opportunity to talk about all the work we do to support seafarers from around the world and how the Mission has changed over its long and distinguished history.”

The Mission to Seafarers has grown to become one of the largest port-based welfare charities in the world.

The South Shields Mission is one of 200 providing a service across 50 countries 365 days a year.

Around the world, The Mission to Seafarers provides help and support to the 1.5 million men and women who keep the global economy afloat.