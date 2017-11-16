Meet Santa Claus in a winter wonderland setting

Festive favourite Santa Claus is getting set to make a return visit to West Boldon Lodge.

The Christmas character will be joined by his elves in a winter woodland setting.

Youngsters are invited to join him and his team as they prepare for the big day.

Throughout the event, they will be trained as Elf helpers and will take part in a range of activities from toy making, decorating for Christmas and helping to spread Christmas cheer in the enchanted woodland.

All Elf School graduates are given a personalised experience and time with Santa.

The winter woodland event at West Boldon Lodge, in Newcastle Road, is suitable for those aged three to eight years old.

Sessions, lasting two hours, will run on Saturdays and Sundays, with the first of the weekends starting on November 25.

Tickets are priced £14 per person for both adults and children and must be pre-booked.

Santa’s Winter Woodland is one of a number of activities taking place in the run-up to Christmas.

Christmas Forest Playschool is also making a return to the venue and is aimed at those aged one to five years old.

Cost per child is £13.50 with accompanying adults free. It will take place on a choice of two dates, Friday, December 1, or Friday, December 8, at 10am until 12.30pm.

Anyone who wants more information or to book tickets can visit www.groundwork.org.uk.