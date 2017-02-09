Meet the make-up artist hoping to be named Top Model

A make-up artist hoping to win a prestigious modelling prize while raising cash for charity along the way.

Rachael Dawson, 20, is on a mission to raise as much as possible for the Foundation of Light as part of her bid to win the coveted Top Model of Sunderland crown.

Rachael Dawson is a finalist in Top Model of Sunderland.

The aspiring model, from Lukes Lane, Hebburn, has been named a finalist in the competition, which asks contestants to raise vital cash for the charitable arm of Sunderland AFC.

Now Rachael has organised a charity night on May 6 at Primrose Community Centre in Jarrow in an effort to raise funds.

“In the run up to the final I have to get involved in charity work for the Foundation of Light, so I am holding a charity night in May and have set up a Just Giving Page,” she said.

“Everyone is welcome to come along to the charity night, which will run from 7pm to 11pm and feature a singer, DJ and dancers.

“I want to raise as much as possible.”

The final of Top Model of Sunderland - the regional heat of national competition Supermodel England -will be held at the Sunderland Marriott Hotel on May 20.

On the night Rachael will have to compete in four catwalk rounds - a jeans and black t-shirt round, a personal style round; designer collection round and evening wear round.

The winner will receive direct entry into the Supermodel England national final where they will represent Sunderland, competing for the chance to represent England in an all expenses paid World Final.

They will also secure a modelling contract with London’s GAP Models and receive a winner’s photoshoot with David Miller Photography, to build their modelling portfolio.

Other prizes include a £100 gift voucher from The Dressworx and the official winner’s modelling crown and sash.

Rachael, who was crowned Miss Hebburn back in 2015, added: “I am really looking forward to it.

“The last one I did was Miss Hebburn back in 2015, which was the first competition that I had entered.

“I also competed in Miss International that same year and won the title of Miss Photogenic.

“The competitions give you loads of confidence and I have also made lots of friends from them.”

Tickets for the fundraising event are £5 and can be bought on the door or in advance by emailing: rach.daws@hotmail.com

To donate to Rachael’s appeal visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rachael-Dawson3?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ExactTarget&utm_campaign=20170124_96877

Applications are still open, to enter visit: www.topmodelofsunderland.co.uk/apply