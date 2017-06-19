Memorial Trust to South Shields stage director seeks applicants

Future stars of stage and screen in South Tyneside are being invited to apply for funding to help them follow their dreams of going to drama school.

The Jackie Fielding Trust - launched last year in memory of the much-loved director who died backstage while directing a play at the Customs House in South Shields - aims to help young people pursue a career in the performing arts.

Applications are now open for funding of up to £1,500 per student - the cash being paid directly to the training provider.

Students who are applying for, or have secured a place on, musical theatre, dance or acting courses are eligible but they must be aged between 18 and 25, originate from the north east - particularly the South Tyneside area - and available to audition at The Customs House in early August.

If successful, they will be invited to perform at the annual Jackie Fielding Trust fundraiser at The Customs House in September.

This year’s show will be Forgotten Broadway and is being put together by Gareth Hunter, artistic director of Ion Productions, who was a close friend of Jackie.

He said: “Jackie Fielding was an accomplished actress and critically-acclaimed director whose contribution to theatre, particularly here in the north east, was remarkable.

“She was also renowned for her unwavering support, advocacy and development of emerging artists, many of whom have carved strong careers.”

Jackie, who lived in South Shields but was originally from Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, died in May 2015, after suffering a brain aneurysm while working on her production The Man and the Donkey, at The Customs House.

The money collected from donations at the 47-year-old’s funeral and a memorial event was earmarked to help young performers further their careers.

Applicants to the Jackie Fielding Trust should submit their name, age, contact details, course title applied/applying for and the training provider/university, along with the reasons why they are in need or deserving of funding, by e-mail to gareth@ionentertainment.co.uk.

The deadline for applications is Saturday, June 24.