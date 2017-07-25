Met Office predicts 'unsettled' weather for the rest of July

We're in for an "unsettled regime" of rain, wind and mixed bursts of sunshine for at least the rest of the month, according to forecasters at the Met Office.

Showers have eased a little across the country after a few days of downpours, and the North East is no exception.

Today is expected to be dry and cloudy but with some sunny spells in our part of the world - but sadly the rain is set to be back tomorrow.

There may be one isolated shower today, but tomorrow's forecast for the region promises thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain through the morning.

The rain will be heavy for a time before clearing to the east later, and it will be breezy with a maximum temperature of 19 °C.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is windy with sunshine and scattered showers on Thursday and Friday, some heavy. It is expected to feel rather cool at times, with perhaps a longer spell of rain on Saturday, but probably less windy.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said more settled conditions and hotter temperatures may be felt from August 6, thanks to signals for high pressure.

But he said by the middle of August signals "become mixed", meaning confidence in predictions is low.