Metro bosses’ hopes for training facility in South Shields

Metro bosses say plans to build a new railway training centre in South Shields are still on track as they look to secure funding for a new fleet.

A report is being put before the Transport North East Committee with a recommendation for them to endorse the procurement of new Metrofleet subject to funding arrangements from the Government.

They are also being asked to agree the approved strategy for the future of the Metro train fleet depot in Newcastle.

It is after experts recommended the preferred option was to keep the new depot in Gosforth, on the existing site.

There had been previous talks about moving the site to Hebburn.

Decisions taken will then go before a future meeting of the North East Combined Authority’s Leadership Board.

A Nexus spokesman said: “We have carried out a detailed study with consultants over the preferred options for the future of the Metro train depot.

“These recommendations are dependent on approval from the North East Combined Authority and a funding agreement being made with the Government.

“Nexus still plans to build a new railway training centre in South Shields, which will be near the town’s new £100m public transport interchange, which is to be built next year.

“Having a railway training centre in South Shields will allow us to create jobs in the area and store Metro trains there too.”