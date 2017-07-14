Metro passengers delayed after police called to tackle man's anti-social behaviour

Metro passengers were delayed last night after police were called to tackle a man's anti-social behaviour on board.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro, confirmed that passengers were held on the train at Jarrow for around 25 minutes while police dealt with the incident.

A Nexus spokesman said: "There was an incident of anti-social behaviour on a Metro train at Jarrow last night at 6.45pm.

"One male passenger was reported as being disruptive on board the train and the police were called to the scene.

"The train was held at Jarrow for 25 minutes during the incident.

"The man was removed from the train by police officers.

"This did cause delays to services while the train was held up.

"We apologise to customers for this inconvenience.

"Crime on Metro is low but where incidents to occur we work closely with the police to deal with them as quickly as possible.

"All trains and stations have CCTV."