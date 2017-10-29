Metro services back to normal on Monday

Metro bosses have said they plan to run a normal service on the system on Monday - after a day of chaos today.

No trains ran for much of today after a problem at an electrical sub station meant system owners Nexus were unable to get the trams out of the depot at South Gosforth, Newcastle.

A limited service was provided late in the afternoon.

At 10.30pm a statement from Nexus said: We expect to run a full service tomorrow (Monday).

“Please check for updates.Thanks for your patience.”