Search

Metro services back to normal on Monday

No Metro's running systemwide, St Peters Station, Sunderland.
No Metro's running systemwide, St Peters Station, Sunderland.

Metro bosses have said they plan to run a normal service on the system on Monday - after a day of chaos today.

No trains ran for much of today after a problem at an electrical sub station meant system owners Nexus were unable to get the trams out of the depot at South Gosforth, Newcastle.

A limited service was provided late in the afternoon.

At 10.30pm a statement from Nexus said: We expect to run a full service tomorrow (Monday).

“Please check for updates.Thanks for your patience.”