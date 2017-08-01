Metro services delayed after tresspasser walks onto line

Metro passengers are facing longer journeys after a trespasser got down on to the tracks.

The service was suspended between Pelaw and South Hylton in both directions after a man was seen on the line at around 3pm near St Peter's station.

Police were concerned for his welfare and managed to reach him at around 3.45pm.

He is now in their care.

The service has now resumed, but there are expected to be delays while the trains work to run to schedule again.