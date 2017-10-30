Metro services restored after day of travel chaos - but problems persist

Metro services are back on this morning - but there are still problems across the network.

A major power failure brought chaos yesterday, with no trains network-wide for much of the day.

A problem at an electrical sub station meant system owners Nexus were unable to get the trams out of the depot at South Gosforth, Newcastle.

A limited service was restored late in the afternoon.

First-thing this morning, the service Tweeted: "Metro will operate a Normal Monday to Friday Time Table this morning.

"Trains are running to all destinations."

But it has since reported delays of up to 15 minutes between South Shields and South Gosforth due to a train being withdrawn and problems with low rail adhesion.