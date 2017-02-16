Metrocentre looking for children to fill special roles throughout the year

'Bored' meetings are off the agenda and fun is taking centre stage as this half term sees the launch of intu Metrocentre's search for two enthusiastic youngsters to appoint as Head and Deputy Head of Fun.

After a year of dedicated service, intu Metrocentre's Head of Fun Esther Bennett and her deputy Logan Jackson Luke have completed their year long contract and the hunt is on for their replacements.

Heads of Fun launch intu Metrocentre's Children's Restaurant Week.

Esther and Logan have certainly had a year to remember - from opening Santa’s Grotto, helping to switch on the Christmas lights and performing on stage during a Metrognome show, to testing the latest must-have toys, reviewing the hottest kids films and sampling the children's menus at intu Metrocentre's extensive dining quarter.

At intu Metrocentre, the Heads of Fun are responsible for making sure that the centre continues to be child friendly and provides a host of free fun events and activities for children in the region.

Eager candidates can pick up an application form from any guest services desk from Monday 20 February. The role allows the chosen candidates to experience money can't buy fun with the centre’s retailers as well as the chance to play a huge part in the centre’s events. The competition is open to children aged between five and nine and all entrants should be enthusiastic, confident and creative with a fantastic sense of fun.

This year applicants will also get the opportunity to demonstrate their talents in front of a panel of judges so artwork, poetry, songs and dances can all be used to explain why they'd be perfect for the role.

All applications must be received by Sunday 19 March, interviews will take place after 27 March and their first official job will take place in the Easter holidays.

As one of their final official tasks as Heads of Fun Esther and Logan are launching intu Metrocentre's Children's Restaurant Week which is running from 20 – 26 February where a host of fabulous food offers will satisfy even the most choosy mini connoisseur!

Children can channel their inner sushi chef at a Mini Ninja Sushi School class at YO! Sushi or eat for free at Pizza Express and Bella Italia when an adult main course is purchased.

For more information on intu Metrocentre's Children's Restaurant Week and free half term cookery workshops head to intu.co.uk/metrocentre.

Helen Atkinson, marketing manager at intu Metrocentre, said: “Having Heads of Fun gives us a real child's eye view of the centre and ensures that intu Metrocentre continues to deliver an enhanced shopping experience to visitors of all ages.

“Finding two mini executives to step into Esther and Logan's boots is going to be tough, but we're sure the children of the north east are up to the challenge.

“The application process this year is a fantastic way to showcase the talents of young people in the area and we can't wait to see what surprises they have in store for us!”

Esther Bennett, Head of Fun at intu Metrocentre, added: “If you think you've got what it takes to be the next Head of Fun, why not apply?! But beware... this job is very, extremely fun!”

Logan Jackson Luke, Deputy Head of Fun at intu Metrocentre, commented: “This year has been so awesome but now it's time for someone else to keep an eye on those cheeky Metrognomes! If you love having fun, trying out new things and eating delicious food then this is the job for you. It's kids only though – no grown-ups allowed!”