Mini scientists take on learning trail at South Shields Museum

Mini scientists have been enjoying a special visit to South Shields Museum and Art Gallery.

Around 20 students from Bamburgh School, a Special Educational Needs school, took a tour of the exhibitions at the museum with their families.

Sensory science at South Shields Museum

Children from reception up to Year 2 followed a trail specially devised by the museum’s learning staff that took them around the museum using the displays and collections to discover different mathematical concepts like big and small/heavy and light.

Museum learning staff have been working with Bamburgh School for more than three years and work regularly with the teachers to develop innovative and creative ways to use the collections.

Susan Burgess, primary leader at Bamburgh School, said: “We have a fantastic relationship with SSMAG and our pupils have greatly benefited from the support they have provided over the years. Museum staff have really gone above and beyond to enhance our primary curriculum.”

Assistant learning officer at the museum, Leslie Palanker-Jermyn, said: “Essentially the children now see the museum as an extension of their classroom. We have a wonderful relationship with Bamburgh School and have continued to work with the children and teaching staff since we created a workshop for them about South Shields WWI war hero John Simpson Kirkpatrick three years ago.”

The learning team at South Shields Museum provide extensive workshops and interesting learning opportunities for educational establishments and individuals of all ages using the stories and collections.