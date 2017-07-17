Minute's applause for Bradley Lowery ahead of Hartlepool United vs Sunderland friendly

Tributes are set to be paid to inspirational youngster Bradley Lowery ahead of tomorrow's friendly between Hartlepool United and Sunderland.

Pools are hosting the Black Cats in a pre-season friendly at Victoria Park tomorrow.

Before the match, there will be a minute's applause for Bradley, who died after a brave battle with neuroblastoma earlier this month.

The six-year-old, from Blackhall Colliery, was a huge Sunderland supporter, and was the club's mascot on a number of occasions.

Since his death, the Black Cats have paid a number of tributes to him, while scarves and shirts have been attached to the railings outside the club's Stadium of Light ground with messages of support.

Fans at Victoria Park will now get the chance to pay their respects.

A Hartlepool United statement said: "There will be a minute’s applause prior to Tuesday evening’s friendly with Sunderland as a tribute to brave youngster Bradley Lowery.

"The Blackhall-born Black Cats fan captured the hearts of the nation as he showed amazing courage and spirit in the face of his battle with neuroblastoma.

"Six-year-old Bradley passed away on July 7, and last Friday thousands of people lined the streets of his hometown to pay their respects as he was laid to rest.

"Pools and Sunderland fans are now set to unite in memory of the youngster for a minute’s applause prior to kick-off in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly at Victoria Park."