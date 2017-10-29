Missing man has links to South Tyneside

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man with links to South Tyneside.
Officers say Connor McLaughlin is from Newcatsle, but also has links to South Shields.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting ref srn937485.
