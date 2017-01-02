Missing pensioner with Alzheimer's who sparked concern is found

A 79-year-old woman who went missing has been found safe, police have said.

Northumbria Police launched an appeal after Betty Walsh, 79, disappeared at around 11.30am this morning.



Betty has Alzheimer's and officers said she could possibly be in a confused state and may have got on a bus.



Police say she has now been found safe and well.

A spokesman said: "A huge thank you to everyone who shared our messages on social media, it made a real difference.

"We utilised resources from across the force, including area command 24/7, motor patrols, dogs and firearms officers to ensure Betty was found and are pleased that after an extensive search she has been found safe and well.

"Looking after people who are more vulnerable for any reason is an absolute priority for us and we will do everything we can to make sure they are safe.

"Thank you to everyone for the support."