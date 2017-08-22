Monster of a show set to take to the South Shields stage

A theatre show aims to take its audience on a trip to the zoo with a difference when it comes to South Tyneside.

Do Not Enter the Monster Zoo has been adapted from the book written by Amy Sparkes and illustrated by Sara Ogilvie as part of this year’s Durham Book Festival.

It’s going to be great fun and we hope everybody is ready to enter the monster zoo with us. Anna Disley

Produced by New Writing North, it is aimed at under sevens and will visit 41 venues across the region - including The Word in South Shields.

Director Ruth Johnson said: “I am thrilled and beyond excited to be taking our monsters out on the road.

“Amy Sparkes and Sara Ogilvie’s book is so full of fun and chaos and we have a brilliant team to bring this to life.”

Anna Disley, executive director for programme and impact, at New Writing North, is producing the show.

She said: “It is with great excitement that we can announce a brand new production for under 7s and their families this autumn.

“We absolutely loved Amy Sparkes and Sara Ogilivie’s picture book, so it’s a real honour to be able to create a theatre production inspired by this story.”

“This is our fifth year of touring theatre productions for young children and we’re exciting to be returning to many of the same community centres and libraries that we’ve visited previously, as well as introducing new venues to our tour. “It’s going to be great fun and we hope everybody is ready to enter the monster zoo with us.”

Performances include one at The Word: National Centre for the Written Word in South Shields on Sunday, October 29, at 11.30am.

Tickets are £3.50 and are available by calling (0191) 427 1818.

For more visit www.monsterzootour.com.