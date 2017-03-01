Monty Python’s Spamalot returning to Sunderland

Monty Python’s Spamalot is set to gallop back to Sunderland Empire for one week only - and you can get your tickets now.

The Tony award-winning musical is coming to the Sunderland Empire this autumn, running from October 10 to 14.

The hilarious show was written by Python legend Eric Idle, with a fantastic score co-written by John DuPrez including Always Bright Side of Life.

Lovingly ripped off from the hugely successful 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot is a riotous comedy full of misfit knights, killer rabbits, dancing nuns and ferocious Frenchmen.

The audience can join King Arthur as he travels with his hapless Knights of the Round Table on a divine mission to locate the illusive Holy Grail with uproarious consequences.

Produced by the award winning Selladoor Productions, producers of Footloose, American Idiot, Avenue Q and Little Shop of Horrors, this brand new UK tour of Spamalot will have audiences rolling in the aisles.

Tickets available from the box office on High Street West, or by calling the ticket centre on: 0844 871 3022.

Alternatively, visit: www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland