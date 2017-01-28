Mother caught drink driving with child in the car - after being reported by her ex-partner

A woman was caught drink driving after her ex-partner tipped off police.

Mother-of-three Emma Lowery was arrested for drink driving after she collected one of her children from the home of her ex-partner.

The man called the police about after he smelled alcohol on her breath.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard the offence took place on January 8 after Lowrey, 27, of Foxhome, Jarrow, had been drinking the previous evening.

The court heard she was breathalysed after driving home.

Lee Poppett, prosecuting, said Lowrey drove her Vauxhall Corsa home and was tested after answering the door to police.

He said: “She had collected her son at 11.20am. At 11.50am police received a call in which the caller said he suspected Ms Lowrey was driving over the limit.

“Officers arrived at her address at 12.40pm.”

He added: “Ms Lowrey’s car was outside.

“When she answered the door she was breathalyed and failed the roadside test.

“At the police station she gave a reading of 42 in breath. That is above the legal limit of 35.”

Lowrey admitted driving with excess alcohol on January 8.

Catherine Fowle, defending, said her client had been drinking with a friend the previous evening before driving that morning.

She said: “Ms Lowery had been drinking with a friend at home until about 2am in the morning.

“It was her ex-partner who informed the police.

“She felt fine to drive, and there is no suggestion her driving was anything other than careful and competent.

“Ms Lowrey works as a mobile hairdresser. The inevitable ban will have a big impact on her business, and she will have to work out how to get the children to and from school using public transport.

“She is ashamed of being in court today.”

Lowrey was disqualified from driving for 12 months, and ordered to pay £265 in fines and costs.

The bench offered her the opportunity to reduce the ban by three months if she completes a drink drivers rehabilitation course.