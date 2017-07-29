Motocross rider aims to create trials bike track in South Shields to tackle illegal motorcyclists problem

A motocross rider is hoping to use his expertise in the sport to try and tackle illegal riders causing a misery for residents.

Dean Hart says he is keen to see a motocross track created on Temple Memorial Park where young people can ride their bikes in a controlled environment.

He believes by providing a dedicated place where people can go would stop the majority of youngsters from hitting the streets without the knowledge and guidance to help keep them and others safe.

His idea came after reading comments on a story in the Gazette over illegal bikers causing a nuisance and danger to residents by riding round the streets - sometimes without wearing any protective gear.

The issue was raised at a recent meeting of the East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum where it was announced the police plan to use drones in a bid to try and catch those responsible.

Mr Hart, from Whiteleas, South Shields, is now hoping to find out what people’s thoughts are to his plans before approaching South Tyneside Council and police with the ideas.

He said: “I live in Whiteleas and I have seen youngsters flying around the streets like idiots.

“But I think if there was somewhere where they can go and ride in a controlled environment, it might not eradicate the problem but it would help to take some of them off the streets.

“I would like to hear what people’s views are. I think something like this would be a good thing for the community and the best way forward.”

He added: “I started riding as a young kid and picked it up again last year. Now take my daughter to a track. It can be a safe sport as long as it is in a controlled environment.”

Mr Hart’s idea includes creating a track where people can ride which will be monitored with the introduction of a cafe where they can sit and chat and find out more about bike safety and bike maintenance.

Safety clothing could also be provided - with visiting professional riders visiting and passing on advice.

He added: “I know, due to insurance purposes it would only be able to be open a set number of hours a week, but it is something I feel very strongly about.

“Temple Park would be an ideal location and it wouldn’t take as much room up as what people think.

“There are a lot of positives which can come out of having somewhere like this.”

At present there is nowhere in South Tyneside where it is legel to ride a motor bike off-road.

They can only be ridden on private land and only with the landowners permission.