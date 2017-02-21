Motorcyclist, 40, killed after colliding with parked van

A man has died after his motorbike collided with a parked van.

The collision happened just after 9pm yesterday in the back street of Mountbatten Avenue, Hebburn, at the junction with Kelly Road.

Paramedics attended the incident but the man, in his late 40s, was pronounced dead.

Officers are carrying out inquiries into the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101. The reference number is 157 200217.