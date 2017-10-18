Motorcyclist injured as rush-hour crash causes tailbacks on the A19

A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in a rush-hour crash which is still causing major disruption on the A19

Emergency services were called at 7.15am, to the northbound carriage way on Hylton Bridge, between the A1231 Wessington Way and A183 Chester Road.

A mototcyclist had come off his bike and suffered what is believed to be minor injuries.

Lane 3 remains closed until a diesel spill can be cleaned up.

Motorists are currently experiencing long tailbacks.